Swedish waste collection company commits to long-term cooperation with China

- by Miabell Mallikka

Joakim Karlsson, the CEO of Swedish waste collection company Envac AB, says that the company wishes to collaborate with China on the development of smart and sustainable cities long-term.

Karlsson said, that he is very impressed by China’s leadership and the country’s pursuit of a green, circular and low-carbon development. He then highlighted his Chinese partners’ ambition and strong drive to use smart waste collection technologies.

Envac is the inventor of an inflatable waste collection system. The system replaces manual waste collection while reducing carbon emissions. This technology has been adopted by many smart-cities and hospitals in China.

Envac is committed to maintaining its presence in the Chinese market. In 2022 China contributed to about 20% of the company’s total global revenue.

Envac established its business in China 15 years ago. The concern has already collaborated on 70-odd projects in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. In 2022, the number of its projects in China increased by 70% year-on-year.

Source: thestar.com

