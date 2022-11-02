Norwegian Seafood Council prepared shellfish for Singaporean chefs on Statsraad Lehmkuhl

As part of its visit to Singapore on 31 October, the Norwegian tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl and the Norwegian Seafood Council hosted a closed-door luncheon and shellfish showcase.

In a press release, the Council said Bocuse d’Or Bronze 2019 winner, Christian André Pettersen, from Norway was flown in to prepare dishes using Norwegian shellfish, and chefs from high-end Singaporean restaurants such as Odette, Burnt Ends were invited to taste and learn.

The Council said that the presence of some of Singapore’s leading importers, including Snorre Food and Allswell, underscored the growing demand for premium, sustainably sourced shellfish among Singaporeans.

– Our government and industry are committed to protecting the ocean for future generations. For many generations, our fisheries have worked with nature rather than competing with it. Thanks to the clean and cold arctic water, Norwegian shellfish are known to grow and mature slowly, offering a characteristic taste and texture that is loved by many consumers around the world, said Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Director in South-East Asia of Norwegian Seafood Council.

The Norwegian Seafood Council ensures that all seafood is harvested sustainably to secure the longevity of marine life and our oceans. The council works with the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) to monitor seafood stocks before setting fishing quotas to prevent depletion of sea life.

Norway is one of the largest exporters of seafood in the world, exporting to over 150 countries. Norwegian shellfish undergoes stringent regulations to be suitable for sale. For example, the red king crab can only be sold for consumption if its shell shows no wounds, discolouration or scrapes. Brown crabs are sorted according to gender; any brown crabs that are male, under the minimum size with roe on the exterior, or recently moulted are safely released back into the sea.

For information on the Norwegian Seafood Council: https://en.seafood.no/