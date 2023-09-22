H&M Beauty partners with Raoúl Alejandre

H&M Beauty reinvents its own makeup brand with a new range of high-quality vegan products. To create a new look to go with the new products, the brand has partnered with renowned makeup artist, Raoúl Alejandre.

As a longtime fan of the Swedish brand, Raoúl himself describes the collaboration as a full-circle moment.

“I feel honored and excited to be able to bring my point of view to this partnership. I love the team members I am working with. They inspire me to push my artistry in a direction that is fresh and timeless while still making a statement. I’m ready to bring innovative and exclusive techniques to this collaboration,” Raoúl shares.

The new makeup range will be launched globally with a fresh and bold campaign called “Make Up Stories.”

The campaign will be portraying makeup as the start of every big and memorable moment. Raoúl Alejandre’s looks are all about telling stories, and his work for H&M Beauty will be no exception.

All products from the new range will be available online and in stores from October 2023.

Source: H&M