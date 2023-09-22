Thailand aims to send more skilled workers abroad

Thailand’s Labor Ministry announced on Thursday, 21 September 2023 that the department aims to send approximately 100,000 skilled workers abroad in 2024.

According to Department of Employment director-general Pairoj Chotikasatien, the workers will be sent to existing markets including Sweden, Finland, Israel, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

As these countries have high demand for labor, the department also plans to hold negotiations with them concerning legal employment, etc.

In addition, there will be discussions with the Thai private sector on topics of contracts and measures, and the exportation processes, reported The Bangkok Post.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2650877/ministry-aims-to-send-100k-skilled-workers-abroad?view_comment=1