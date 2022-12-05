General news / Sweden

H&M collabs with Berlin-based jewelry brand creating home decors

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo from H&M’s press release.

The Swedish retailer, H&M Home, recently introduced its latest collection which collaborated with Berlin-based jewelry brand, Uncommon Matters.

“This collaboration presents elegant statement interior pieces and remind us of the beauty in everyday objects, paying attention to craftsmanship and quality – simply put jewels for your home,” said Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME

According to the press release, the collection features jewelry boxes, vases, trays, stands, candles, and candle holders in crisp white, deep yellow, powder pink and red combined with silver and gold metal.

The H&M Home x Uncommon Matters is now available for purchase in selected stores and online.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/jewellery-for-your-home—h-m-home-unveils-collaboration-with-un.html

