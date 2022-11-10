Make children room more magical with H&M Home & Save The Children collection

The Swedish retailer, H&M Home, collaborates with Save The Children on their new magical collection of interior pieces for the children’s room.

The collection include hot dog or ice-cream soft toys, caramel and donut cushion, ice-cream banners made in paper, balloon and flamingo covered bedding, cake hat, confetti printed table tent, and more which can evoke a joyous feeling and put a smile on children and adults alike.

According to the press release, “10% of the sales price of the H&M HOME x Save the Children collection will be donated to the organization and its efforts to give children of crisis-affected countries a chance to have the childhood they deserve.”

These exclusive items can be one of the great options as one start getting their Christmas present shopping.

The magical collection is available in stores and online at hm.com/home from 10 November 2022.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/-h-m-home-_save-the-children—every-child-deserves-a-magical-ch.html