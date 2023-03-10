Indonesian leaders face jail time due to stadium tragedy

Two Indonesian leaders have been sentenced to prison for their role in the Indonesian stadium tragedy that caused the death 135 people.

Most died from lack of oxygen or were trampled to death after police used tear gas to stop the riots. This was following a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Subsequently, five people were charged, and two of them have now been sentenced.

According to Indonesian media, a person from Arema FC’s organizing committee has been sentenced 18 months in prison for selling more tickets for the match than allowed. Another person responsible for security at the stadium has received a prison sentence of one year. The two men have seven days to appeal.

In addition, three local police officers have been charged and are awaiting sentencing.

Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, set up an investigation team after the riot. It concluded that the police officers on duty had no knowledge of the use of tear gas and that it was used completely at random. In addition, it was determined that the extreme use of tear gas was the main cause of the disaster.

Out of the 135 who died, 121 were between 10 and 29 years old.

Source: BT.dk