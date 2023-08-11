Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Singapore / Sweden

H&M Home to launch at Singapore flagship store

The Swedish retail giant, H&M, will roll out a new home décor section at its flagship store in Singapore. H&M Home will take up a section of the first floor of the store at the Orchard Building in Somerset from August 24.

Items from the H&M Home line have so far only been available for limited periods in Singapore. This has been as part of the H&M Holiday Pop-up, which is usually held before Christmas.

H&M Home is already available in other South-east Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The launch of H&M Home also coincides with the full reopening of the flagship store, which has undergone a five-month-long renovation.

Source: The Straits Time

