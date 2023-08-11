Telkomsel and Ericsson to expand 4G/5G partnership in Indonesia

Indonesian Telkomsel has renewed its contract with Swedish Ericsson to expand the 4G/5G networks in Indonesia.

Ericsson has already deployed its energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions in several location throughout the country.

“As a reliable, long-term technology partner, we warmly welcome the renewal of partnership to provide 4G/5G connectivity with Ericsson. This is a continuation of their commitment to strengthening the latest broadband network technology support they have in Indonesia. The upgraded 4G/5G network will support Telkomsel’s efforts towards B2B and B2C segment,” said Nugroho, Director of Networks at Telkomsel.

Ericsson is powering Telkomsel’s network with its lightweight and energy-efficient Massive MIMO antenna integrated radio AIR 3219. The antenna will serve to address future 5G and Fixed Wireless Access and Convergence (FWA/FMC) requirements.

“We are delighted to renew and strengthen our partnership with Telkomsel within our existing radio footprint in Indonesia. Our latest generation of multi-band and Massive MIMO radios like AIR 3219, can help Telkomsel reduce energy consumption. Thereby significantly lower their energy costs and total cost of ownership going forward,” Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia, added.

Ericsson and Telkomsel announced their renewed partnership at the Ericsson Imagine Live event held in Jakarta Thursday, August 10.

Source: marketscreener.com