HM of Thailand extends birthday wishes to Norway’s king

His Majesty the King of Thailand yesterday sent a message to King Harald V of Norway to congratulate him on his 84th birthday.

In the letter, His Majesty the King extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the Norwegian monarch.

“I am convinced that our ties of friendship … will make great strides forward for the benefits of both our people,” the king said.

Norway has had diplomatic relations with Thailand since 1905. One of the most significant happenings in the bilateral relation was H.M. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V)’s visit to Norway on his second tour of Europe in 1907.

King Harald V of Norway celebrated his 84th birthday Sunday in private. The monarch who is on sick leave after a knee operation had no official events planned.