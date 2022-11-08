Thai Princess Siriwannavari attends the dog breed contest “Princess Honor Cup 2022”

Thailand’s Princess Siriwannavari Naree Ratana Rajakanya attended the recent dog breed contest, the “Princess Honor Cup 2022” organized by the Yorkshire Terrier Club of Thailand.

The contest featured international judges from Spain, Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Portugal, and Malaysia to complete the assessment of all dog breeds’ development.

During the event, the winner of “Best Breed in Show” was given a royal trophy by Princess Siriwannavari.

Plus, there was also a small fashion show of Her Highness’s pet dogs namely Khun Perfume, Khun Namrung, Khun Milan, Khun Shopping, Khun Mulan, Khun Nice, and Khun Butterfly.

