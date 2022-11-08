Finland / General news / Malaysia / Sweden / Thailand

Thai Princess Siriwannavari attends the dog breed contest “Princess Honor Cup 2022”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by MGR Online.

Thailand’s Princess Siriwannavari Naree Ratana Rajakanya attended the recent dog breed contest, the “Princess Honor Cup 2022” organized by the Yorkshire Terrier Club of Thailand.

The contest featured international judges from Spain, Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Portugal, and Malaysia to complete the assessment of all dog breeds’ development.

Photo by MGR Online.

During the event, the winner of “Best Breed in Show” was given a royal trophy by Princess Siriwannavari.

Plus, there was also a small fashion show of Her Highness’s pet dogs namely Khun Perfume, Khun Namrung, Khun Milan, Khun Shopping, Khun Mulan, Khun Nice, and Khun Butterfly.

Source: https://mgronline.com/celebonline/detail/9650000106481

 

Related posts:

Swedish run dog rescue charity in Thailand suffers during the pandemic HM of Thailand extends birthday wishes to Norway’s king Siam Bioscience reports its record profit after vaccine deal with AstraZeneca

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *