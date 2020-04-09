H&M will not dodge their suppliers

Swedish retailer H&M said it will pay and take delivery of goods already manufactured by it suppliers, as well as those in production regardless of the corona virus disruption. Inditex, a giant Spanish fashion giant who owns ZARA, has announced that they will pay Spanish workers their full salaries until 15 April including all employee in domestic factories

New Look recently said it was halting supplier payments and new orders. A retail supplier garment specialist, Solutions for Retail Brands(S4RB), warned the move could cause “irreparable damage to New Look’s supply chain,” and that its supplier relationships will take years to repair – if at all.

Another brand, Primark was widely criticised for cancelling all orders with its suppliers after closing its stores on 22 March. Now Primark set up a fund to cover the wages components of orders cancelled in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.