Community news / Hong Kong / Sweden

Hong Kong’s Young Professional Afterwork get together is back

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment

Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invited to book the 18th of May in your calendar for another Young Professionals After Work! This time we will be at the newly opened Bentori in the buzzing Tit Hong Lane in Central. Join us for some nice drinks, delicious food and amazing atmosphere – we promise you this is something you don’t want to miss!
Young Professionals (YP) are everyone under the age of 35 that are a part of or interested in Swedish business in Hong Kong. Take his oppourtunity to meet other Swedish Young Profesionals active in Hong Kong. Learn more about the work we do at SwedCham HK while having a good time and expanding your network in the city!
•Where? Bentori , 10 Tit Hong Lane Central
•When? Tuesday 18 of May, starting from 6PM.
Please note: No registration needed since this is not an event, so feel free to drop in or send an email to Simona for any questions you may have.
*Government regulations will of course be followed.

Related Posts

Embassy of Finland is looking for Consular Service Officials

Finnish citizen known as China’s Philomela to woo home audience with Shanghai concert

Nordic embassies in the Philippines invites to Gender Equality webinar on 20 May

Zazithorn Ruengchinda

About Zazithorn Ruengchinda

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok Thailand

View all posts by Zazithorn Ruengchinda