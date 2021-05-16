Embassy of Finland is looking for Consular Service Officials

12 May 2021 Interesting and challenging jobs in a constantly beating million city?

We are looking for two consular service officials at the Finnish Embassy in Bangkok:

🔹 Consular service official (consular services) for 1.8.2021-31.3.2023 or according to agreement

🔹 Consular service official (entry matters) for 1.10.2021-31.3.2023 or by agreement

The continuation of the tasks is possible. Applications for the positions will end on Wednesday 02.06.2021.

Read more about the application information here.