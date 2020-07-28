Special holiday package offer for FinnCham HK Members

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong announce on 27 July 2020 that The Hong Kong luxury five-star Hotel ICON offers FinnCham HK members promotional prices until 30th of September.

What’s on offer:

+ Icon 36 City Room – starts from HK$960+10% for room only.

+ Icon 36 City Room – starts from HK$1,200+10% for the offer including buffet breakfast for two.

Extra Perks for FinnCham members

+Customised welcome amenities (i.e. Bottle of wine or fruit platter or welcome gift).

+A complimentary room upgrade from City View to Harbour View.

+Mini-fridge full of snacks, softs and alcoholic drinks at no cost.

+Guaranteed late check out until 2:00pm.

Hotel ICON has implemented new health practices to protect everyone – UV Light air purifiers and independent AV negative Air Pressure system kills bacteria & virus in the air. There are large open spaces – Green restaurant, outdoor pool and recreation facilities on the 9th floor.

To reserve your Stay-cation space:

Please contact Sales Specialist via email at: yulia.sirkina@hotel-icon.com / book@hotel-icon.com or call +852 3400 1688

+Guest should mention ”Finnish Chamber of Commerce” when booking.

+FinnCham corporate member business card must be presented on arrival.

The offer is valid for FinnCham HK members only.