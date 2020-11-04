Hong Kong’s Joint Business Community Luncheon webinar postponed

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong announced on 2 November that Joint Business Community Luncheon webinar with Mrs Carrie Lam is postponed.

New date will be informed later.

According to the original invitation, the Honourable Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivered her Policy Address to the Legislative Council in October.

Every year, the Hong Kong business community hosts a luncheon for over 1 000 executives to hear the Chief Executive elaborate on the Policy Address. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this is not possible this year. However, we are deeply honoured that Mrs Lam has accepted our invitation to speak to the Hong Kong business community via Zoom on 9 November. Attendees will be able to hear Mrs Lam explain the priorities of her latest Policy Address, and learn more about her initiatives to support the economy and people’s livelihoods during this challenging time.

