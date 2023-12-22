I was Shot with a Pussy-Needle at a Ping Pong Show

I had a friend of mine from Ho Chi Minh City, visiting Bangkok for the first time. Like so many other first-time tourists, she had heard a lot about the infamous Ping Pong shows in Thailand and was curious about it. So, as the gracious hostess that I am, I of course volunteered to take her to see one.

As any resident of Bangkok would know, there are three main areas in the city renowned for these kinds of activities: Soi Cowboy, Nana Plaza and Patpong.

Soi Cowboy is trashy but still relatively decent. Nana Plaza is where you find most men on the hunt, while Patpong is the place you go to see things that you’ll later on wish you could unsee – but you never will.

Since it was my friend’s first time in the city, I decided to slowly ease her into the vibe by bringing her to Soi Cowboy.

Getting the full experience

Our first stop was at one of the ladyboy-bars. We took a seat in the back to better just observe. After ordering a couple of drinks, we snapped a selfie and eagerly awaited the beginning of a show. However, to our disappointment, the anticipated performance never materialized. While a few “ladies” did step onto the stage, their movements were minimal. It seemed rather obvious that they didn’t want to be there at all. Most of them were engaged in conversation in a corner, while some were approaching men (or even us), with the hope that someone would buy them a drink.

As we got bored with the lack of entertainment, we finished our drinks and decided to leave the ladyboy-bar. We then set off in search of a Ping Pong show. While there aren’t many Ping Pong shows in Soi Cowboy, I recalled experiencing one just a couple of months earlier. Determined to recreate that experience for my friend, I embarked on a quest to locate the bar and introduce her to her first show.

The search of “Long Gun”

After asking a lot of people, I finally found the place “Long Gun”. We asked the doorman, if it was true, that they had a Ping Pong Show. After giving us a weird look he then replied, that the next show was in twenty minutes.

Hopefully, we entered the venue and chose seats on the front row, in the corner near the door on the right. An older Western man sat at the table next to us with a young girl by his side, and on the opposite side, there were a couple of foreign men. Despite the almost empty setting, the stage was alive with girls delivering an actual show through their dance performances. My friend was particularly impressed by one of the girls, going so far as to attempt to tip her. We ordered another round of drinks and leaned back, waiting for the Ping Pong entertainment to begin.

Around twenty minutes later, the first set of ladies left the stage, and a new group of girls began hanging clusters of colorful balloons from the ceiling around the platform. Once all the balloons were in place, the two girls laid down on the stage. Since I wasn’t in eyesight of what was happening on the stage floor, I wasn’t completely sure about the activities the girls were engaged in, but they would put something up their vagina, blow it out, and whatever it was, would then pop one of the many balloons.

Saving the drinks first

“Pop, pop, pop, pop!” Popped balloons were flying around the room. The same was the small paper-plane-shaped things, that seemed to be popping the balloons.

“I don’t want anything in my drink!” My friend, concerned about her drink, exclaimed. She quickly threw herself over her cocktail, shielding it from potential harm in this balloon-popping battlefield.

Just as she bended over her drink, a paper-plane was shot out of the vagina of one of the girls on the stage. As it passed by the balloon it was aimed at, it continued flying through the air. In what felt like slow motion, it went straight towards my forehead, piercing through my sensitive skin, until it was stuck. Shocked and unsure about what had just happened, I just froze. My friend, equally shocked just stared at me with a horrified gaze.

“Why is this paper thing stuck in my head?” I asked her. She was still just starring back at me with disbelief. I pulled out the paper thing, and it was only then I realized, there was a needle at the end of the paper. I had just been shot down with a needle, shot out of another woman’s vagina.

“OMG! I was just shot with a pussy-needle,” I exclaimed to my friend in still utterly shock. At this point my friend started to laugh hysterically.

Pussy-botox

“You just got pussy-botox,” she replied – still laughing like a crazy person.

“It better work as well as botox,” I replied, and at this point, we both couldn’t help but laugh.

After all the balloons were popped, the ladies left the stage, signaling the end of the show. We finished our drinks, and as I prepared to leave, I casually tossed the needle on the floor. However, I quickly realized that something disgusting, yet unusual, had just happened to me. So, I picked up the needle and discreetly stuffed it into my bag before we left. Not that I will ever forget the day I was shot with a pussy-needle at a Ping Pong Show, but it’s still a nice souvenir to have.

Since we hadn’t actually witnessed any ping pong ball-action the previous night, we decided to explore Patpong the following evening – aware of the abundance of Ping Pong shows in that area. Although the performance was mainly just disturbing, it was technically impressive. Despite being hit by some greasy ping-pong balls, they didn’t penetrate my skin. It may have been disturbing, but at least this performance spared me the need to consult a doctor afterwards.