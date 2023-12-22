Business in Asia / Finland / Sustainability / Vietnam

Finland wants to help Vietnamese provinces with sustainable development

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
A Team Finland delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Touko Piiparinen visited DakLak and Khanh Hoa provinces of Vietnam.
According to the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi, the two provinces are looking for technology solutions to handle municipal solid waste. Specifically in Buon Ma Thuot city of DakLak and the economic zones of Van Phong and Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa.
DHoM Mr. Piiparinen exchanged insight with local authorities and stressed some potential sectors where Finnish clean technologies could contribute. These would probably be in energy, water and waste management as well as Smart City solutions.
CEO Henri Kinnunen then showcased Woima’s technology solution to treat municipal solid waste in Vietnam, the embassy said.

