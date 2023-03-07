Southeast Asia largest wind power plant to be constructed in Laos

The largest wind power plant in Southeast Asia, “the Monsoon Wind Project” will be constructed in Laos, stated the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to Xinhua News, the wind power plant will be constructed in southern Laos’ Sekong and Attapeu provinces, comprising 133 wind turbines with a capacity of 600 MW.

This project is the collaboration between the ADB and Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited under the 692.55-million-U.S. dollar loan agreement that were recently signed by both parties.

The ADB’s report said that:

“The financing from ADB and its partners will help unlock Laos’ untapped wind resources, providing a basis for a transition to clean energy and green growth that will have lasting benefits for the economy.”

Because the Monsoon Wind Project will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 748,867 tons of carbon dioxide, it added.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230303/c1ce2147c0204ec3bd3907568840c5ff/c.html