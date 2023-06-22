Maersk Tankers installs new Singapore office

Maersk Tankers has moved its Singapore office from Harbour Front to OUE Downtown in the Central Business District. The move supports the company in providing its service to partners in the Asia Pacific region.

With a significant amount of the energy trade for the Asia Pacific region flowing through Singapore, the city is an important energy hub for the world.

“Our Singapore activities play an important role in enabling trade and ensuring that the vessels in our fleet trade as efficiently as possible and generate the greatest returns for our partners,” says Kristian Jasper, Managing Director and Head of Chartering of Maersk Tankers Singapore.

Maersk Tankers manages a large share of its activities from Singapore with around 40% of the 150 ships trading in the Asia Pacific region.

“The new office will support us in providing the best service by moving us closer to customers, pool partners and brokers and it will offer employees a new and modern work environment in a central location,” Jasper added.

