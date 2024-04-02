Nordcell wants to compete with China

The Swedish manufacturer Nordcell has announced its plans to build a solar manufacturing plant in northern Sweden. This is a part of a bigger goal to make it easier for Europe to compete with China in the solar manufacturing sector.

Nordcell Group AB is a relatively newly founded in the beginning of 2023. When asked about the location of the coming plant Co-founder Vahid Toosi states the following:

“The EU is estimated to install around one billion solar panels by 2030. Unless something changes, 97% of them will be non-European panels”.

Most of the factories are located in China due to the cheapness of building and running a factory in China compared to Europe.

To help the new plant overcome some of these disadvantages Nordcell has planned that the factory will run completely on green energy.

The plan is to build a 1.2GW module manufacturing plant, and Nordcell is currently evaluating sites for the facility. Hopefully production will be able to commence as early as the first half of 2025.

Source: Saur Energy