IKEA to open new branch at Sukhumvit of Bangkok in December

The Swedish furniture retailer IKEA will open its new branch, “IKEA Sukhumvit” under the “City-Center Store” concept at Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand on the first of December 2023.

The new store is considered to be the first “City-Center Store” in Southeast Asia. It will be located at The Emsphere shopping center. It is the fourth branch of the retailer in Thailand while he other three include IKEA Bangna, IKEA Bang Yai and IKEA Phuket.

According to Prachachat.Net, IKEA Sukhumvit was exclusively designed to suit the city people’s lifestyle. It will have over 12,000 square meters of space to showcase all products customers can explore and choose from for their home and offices.

Source: Prachachat.Net