An ‘unexpected’ visitor at the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
The snake being taken away by authorities. Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok had an ‘unexpected’ encounter yesterday – a snake.

An unexpected drop-in customer at the Embassy today. Since he didn’t have an appointment we had to contact animal control. Thanks to Thai experts who helped us handle the matter,” the embassy wrote on its Facebook post with got more than 800 reactions and comments.

“The snake wants a visa to go to Sweden, please grant him one!” one of the comments goes, alongside with many others, finding the encounter funny, as well as people describing what kind of snake they think it is.

“A harmless Golden Tree Snake! It’s beautiful and escapes very quickly if it’s frightened. It “flyes” between trees,” another one goes.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok

