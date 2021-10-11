IKEA Indonesia adds new plant-based dishes with Local Startup Green Rebel

As part of IKEA’s goal of turning 50 percent of its restaurants around the world plant-based by 2025, IKEA Indonesia just launched four new plant-based dishes.

Greenqueen writes that in collaboration with local homegrown food tech Green Rebel Foods, the new dishes available at the Swedish furniture giant’s restaurants across Indonesia include a Plant Ball and Plant-Based Sausage Bun, which are meat-free versions of the iconic Swedish meatballs and hot dogs.

The other two dishes, Plant Balls Teriyaki and the Plant Balls Satay are Asian-inspired to cater to local tastes.

The Swedish Plant Ball is not 100 percent plant-based because the gravy and mashed potatoes on the side contain conventional dairy, the other three new dishes are all vegan and meat, dairy, and egg-free.

Green Rebel, formerly known as Green Butcher is part of the Burgreens family which is one of Indonesia’s largest plant-based eatery chains. According to the company, its new partnership with IKEA is “aligned with its mission to democratize plant-based meat” across the country, with the new options priced affordably.

“Health benefits, taste, and affordability are key to accelerate plant-based protein adoption,” said Max Mandias, co-founder of Green Rebel. “We are honored to partner up with brands who have the same mission and ambitious sustainability goals to go big on plant-based.”