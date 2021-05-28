IKEA to take over five of Giant Supermarket’s locations in Indonesia

The Swedish furniture company IKEA is expected to open five new stores in Indonesia that used to house the major supermarket chain Giant Supermarket, Coconuts Jakarta reports.

Both IKEA and Giant Supermarkets are operated by PT Hero Supermarket in Indonesia and the company recently announced the closing of all 395 Giant Supermarkets. Instead, PT Hero Supermarket plans to focus on more profitable enterprises which include IKEA, Guardian drugstores, and the Hero supermarket chain.

IKEA started operating in Indonesia in 2014 and there are currently three IKEA stores in the country. The plan is to expand that number by transforming five of Giant Supermarket’s stores into IKEA stores. The remaining 390 stores will be transformed into Hero Supermarkets.

PT Hero Supermarket has yet to announce which five Giant supermarkets will be turned into IKEA and no timeline for the planned transformation has been given either.