IKEA Sukhumvit opens tomorrow on December 1

IKEA is set to launch its fourth Thai location, IKEA Sukhumvit, tomorrow on December 1.

Spanning 12,000m² on The Emsphere’s third floor, the store offers a familiar layout for IKEA customers. Accessible via the Phrom Phong skywalk, the centrally located Sukhumvit store is divided into four zones. This includes the infamous IKEA restaurant with a panoramic view of Benchasiri Park.

It will offer customers same-day delivery within an 8km radius using electric vehicles, and the exclusive Sukhumvit Collection featuring canvas totes, socks, and unique pins. The store aims to cater to diverse urban lifestyles and needs.

Source: Bangkokpost.com