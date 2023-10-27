Business in Asia / Healthcare / Norway / Vietnam

Norwegian ‘Rhino Horns’ increase in sale after partnership with Vietnam

- by Sofie Rønnelund
The ‘Rhino Horns.’ Photo: Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi
Norwegian medical company, Somamed AS, has had an increase in its annual sales by 450% since they moved its production to Vietnam, the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi writes on Facebook.
Somamed AS produces ‘Rhino Horns’, which functions as a medical device for nasal irrigation. In 2011 the Norwegian company started its partnership with Vietnamese Nhat Tien Trading and Manufacture Co., Ltd (Nhat Tien).
Since then, Nhat Tien has become Somamed’s local contractor in producing the rhino horns. As a result of the collaboration, Somamed AS’s products made in Vietnam can now be shipped directly from the factory in Ho Chi Minh City to distributors in Europe.
“We are grateful to Innovation Norway in Hanoi for its kind assistance in finding this reliable local partner. We believe Nhat Tien and other Vietnamese companies are capable of producing good quality products to meet the needs of strict European market”, said Mr Per Peo Olsen, Senior Advisor and former CEO.
He also stated that Somamed AS has an ‘ongoing, satisfying cooperation’ with the forwarding company T&M Forwarding, as seen on the picture below.
Photo: Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi
The Norwegian Embassy concludes its Facebook post by congratulating the rhino horn producer on its succesfull partnership with Nhat Tien.

