Indius Pedersen has passed away

Indius Pedersen passed away 20 June 2023 in Denmark. His family is keeping the funeral rites private.

Indius was a legendary member of the Danish community in Vietnam where he lived for many years. During 2010 -2013 he was Vietnam Correspondent for ScandAsia. Before that, he was a journalist based in Jutland and a royal court reporter for the Danish daily BT. His close working relationship with members of the Danish Royal House, in particular the late Prince Henrik, secured him many scoops – among others the surprise visit to Bangkok of HRH Prince Henrik to open Jorgen Lundbaek’s Mermaid in Bangkok in 2012.

When Indius moved to Vietnam, he after a few years met and got married with Lu Bich Phuong in January 2013. Together the couple moved to Da Lat where Indius suffered a stroke. As he recovered, he and Phuong started a bakery. Indius would deliver the goods – especially Danish ryebread was popular – on his scooter.

Later, the couple moved to Denmark where they settled in Klovborg, Jutland, but Lu Phuong didn’t settle well in Denmark and soon she moved back to Vietnam with the daughter, Su. Then Indius moved to Varde where he eventually stayed in a home for elderly until his death.

Indius leaves behind three children and a handful of grandchildren – and Lu Bich Phuong whom he never divorced.