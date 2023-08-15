Swedish Ambassador met Health Minister of Malaysia

Joachim Bergström, the Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia and Ms. Emma Broms from Business Sweden visited Health Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, on Monday 14 August at her ministry.

The conversation primarily centered around health information management and digital health, according to a post on the Ministers’ Facebook page.

“We delved into exploring avenues to further leverage digital tools to improve access to health services, strengthen disease surveillance, and enhance health education and awareness,” she elaborates in the post.

Dr. Mustafa explains how they have discussed potential collaborations in the domain of rare diseases and pandemic preparation, by sharing knowledge and technology with one another.

Furthermore, the health minister seemed to be inspired by a dialogue surrounding radiotheraphy and how it might be a crucial component to cancer care.

“We look forward to further reciprocal endeavours that will synergistically enhance healthcare standards both in Malaysia and Sweden,” she ends her post.