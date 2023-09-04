Indonesia introduces ‘Golden Visas’

Indonesia wants to reward foreigners with ‘golden visas’, allowing them to stay in the country for between 5 to 10 years, if they invest funds in national companies. All with the aim of boosting the Indonesian economy.

The idea which has been discussed for a couple of months by the Indonesian government is now going to be realized.

Someone who invests funds worth $350,000 into shares of public companies, savings or deposit accounts or government bonds will get the opportunity for a five-year stay, or 10 years if investing $700,000, according to a press release Saturday citing Indonesia Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim.

The golden visa will also be available to people starting companies within the country. The requirements are to have $2.5 million invested in the company for a five-year visa, and double the amount for a 10-year visa.

Source: Bloomberg