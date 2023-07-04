General news / Indonesia

Indonesia is the leading country for reducing deforestation

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Indonesia is the number one country in terms of reducing deforestation rates. This is according to the World Resources Institute’s most recent data on global deforestation. The data shows that Indonesia has reduced its deforestation rate in primary forests by 65% since 2015, which is more than any other country in the same period.

The extensive lowering of the deforestation rate is a result of years of government commitment as well as the plantation sector. Together, they have implemented policies to reduce deforestation across the country.

Source: wri.org

