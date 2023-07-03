China / General news / Taiwan

Taiwan starts two-day missile live-firing test

aiwanese navy launches a US-made Standard missile from a frigate during the annual Han Kuang Drill, on the sea near the Suao navy harbor in Yilan county on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP via the Thai PBS World.

Taiwan has started a two-day missile live-firing test in southern Pingtung county as a part of its annual military exercises on Monday, 3 July 2023.

According to AFP via the Thai PBS World, Monday and Tuesday’s missile tests come against the backdrop of aerial and naval maneuvers by Beijing in and around the Taiwan Strait last month and in May — a 180-kilometer-wide (122-mile-wide) passage between the island and mainland China.

Evidently, the tension between Taiwan and China has intensified under constant threat of invasion by Beijing.

Relations have not fared better in both military and the diplomatic sectors. Recently, Taiwan’s immigration department rejected applications by Chinese tourism officials to visit the island for a mid-July international travel fair.

Plus, since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen — who rejects China’s claim to Taiwan — Beijing has refused to speak with her government.

