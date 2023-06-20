Laos promotes sustainable tourism

The authorities of Lao’s province Luang Prabang recently organized a training session for entrepreneurs under the theme of “Certification of the sustainability of the long-term Lao project for business in the Lao tourism sector,” to enhance sustainable tourism in the country.

The event was co-organized by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), the Luang Prabang Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Trade Promotion of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Plan International Laos, and the European Union Centre for Ecological and Agricultural Tourism (ECEAT), according to the Vientiane Times.

Laos’s agenda in implementing sustainable tourism focuses on four main sectors which are transportation and logistics, food and beverages, handicrafts and souvenirs, and cultural tourism.

Throughout the session, the entrepreneurs participating in training were informed about the fundamentals of opening businesses more sustainably and its advantages.

Additionally, they got to learn about tools to use to pass, criteria for receiving the “Lasting Lao” certificate, how to use an online reporting system on the website of Travel Life, and tips in making progress in the field of sustainable tourism.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten117_Entrepreneurs_y23.php