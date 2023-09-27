Sushi craze is driving the demand for Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia

Rising demand for salmon in Southeast Asia is led by the region’s taste for sushi. This is according to the latest consumer trends report shared at the Seafood Asia expo in Singapore. An exhibition organized by the Norwegian Seafood Council.

The Seafood Council’s Communications Director, Martin Skaug, led a panel discussion delving into trends that has given Norwegian seafood a strong marketshare in Asia. The quality of the seafood was highlighted as a feature that has made the high export possible.

Malcolm Ong, who runs his own production business in Singapore, said that Norwegian seafood has simply hit the taste buds of Asian consumers.

During the panel discussion, several perspectives on the topic was considered. But according to the Norwegian Seafood Council’s Johan Kvalheim, the sushi trend has a lot of credit. Still, he added that to further grow in the region, Norway has to expand to heat-treated seafood as well.

Source: fishfarmermagazine.com