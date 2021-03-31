Internship opportunity at Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

Are you a hands-on person, with a broad skillset and curious about business in Southeast Asia? The Foundation for Swedish Youth Abroad and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore is looking for a new Scholar for a 3 month’s internship from Aug/Sep to Dec 2021.

The intern will have the opportunity to work closely with the Swedish business community in Singapore and Southeast Asia and learn about the ASEAN markets and business climate.

The intern will play an active role in the daily activities of SwedCham, both on a strategic and an operational level. The job description includes event coordination, marketing communication, project management, membership service, and administrative tasks.

As SwedCham is a rapidly growing organization with a very active membership base, it is important that you are a dynamic and out-going person who thrives in a busy work environment and who likes to talk to people. You need to be an initiator who can take full ownership of your tasks. You also need to be an excellent communicator.

As SwedCham is further developing its presence on social media, experience in social media management, and particular podcast production, is a big plus.

The internship is funded by the Foundation for Swedish Youth Abroad and is intended to be used by the scholar to cover housing and basic living expenses in Singapore, medical and accident insurance, and flight tickets.

Qualifications

• You are enrolled at a university program leading to a Bachelor’s degree or a Master’s degree in Business and/or Media & Communication. NB: For your visa approval, it is of great importance that you are still enrolled at a university

• You have a proven record of project management

• You have business-related work experience

• You have strong written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish

• Although you do not need prior work experience from Southeast Asia, you need to be able to show a great interest in the region.

Application

• A personal letter (max one page, in English) explaining why you should become SwedCham’s next intern

• Your CV (max one page, in English)

• Grade transcripts

• Proven references NB: The 3-month internship is subject to visa approval from the Singapore Ministry of Manpower.

If you are a Swedish citizen and a Swedish native speaker eligible for a Work Holiday Visa (see link below), we can also offer to apply for a 6 months internship, instead of 3 months. See more information here

Singapore has strict immigration rules due to the current COVID-19 situation in the world. Any expenses connected to entering Singapore, including the 14 days quarantine which is currently in place, must be borne by the intern.

Find more information about the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore here