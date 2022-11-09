Community news / Construction, infrastructure / Singapore / Sweden

Join SWEDCHAM Singapore on Forsman & Bodenfors company visit

Learn how ad agency Forsman & Bodenfors creates outstanding advertisements. Photo: Agency Compile

SWEDCHAM Singapore offers a unique company visit at the Swedish ad agency Forsman & Bodenfors on 17 November.

Get a sneak peek at how award-winning advertisement campaigns are born and the chance to meet the people behind iconic campaigns for SK-II, GoJek, SESG and many others.

The Chamber says participants will further get the chance to test their marketing skills through a “breakout activity”.

For information and registration: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/yp-x-forsman-bodenfors-company-visit-65892/?fbclid=IwAR3Eun2lOBsJH9IoS33y5Bre_SJ9CHGWyzL8AQgHPopwU_kWQxDTDx2R2Mo

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/879405706382200?ref=newsfeed

