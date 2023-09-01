SwedCham Singapore and DBS invites to digital transformation event

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, SwedCham, together with its new gold sponsor DBS​ invites members and members of partnering chambers to a morning seminar that will help participants start tackling the huge challenge of transforming their operations to fit the new digital era in order to stay competitive and relevant.

The event “How to accelerate your digitalisation journey in Asia” takes place Tuesday, September 5, 2023 (08:10 – 10:00) at DBS Asia X, Sandcrawler Building, Fusionopolis View 1, One North, 138577 Singapore.

The chamber adds, that the pace of digital adoption is accelerating also because governments are starting to use digitalisation as an opportunity to increase a country’s competitiveness. Singapore’s Smart Nation blueprint​is only one example of a national strategy now putting pressure on companies to accelerate their digitalisation strategy.

“Digital transformation is affecting all parts of society and changing companies and organisations in their core – not only when it comes to business processes, but also how to capitalise on opportunities to grow the top line,” SwedCham writes in the invitation.

Read about the topics to be covered in this seminar and the full agenda here:

https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/85072