Norway and Malaysia conclude bilateral Security Arrangement

Norway and Malaysia have concluded a bilateral Security Arrangement, marking a new chapter in the area of defense, the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur recently stated.

The main objective of the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is to promote Norwegian interests in Malaysia and further develop bilateral relations. The ties between the two countries are strong. The two nations enjoy long-standing and good relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

With the conclusion of the bilateral Security Agreement, bilateral relations between Norway and Malaysia continue to prosper, the Embassy said.