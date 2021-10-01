Invitation: RMB Internationalization: Will the RMB Become the Global Currency?

Collaborating with China Crossroads, the Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to a session on RMB Internationalization on 17 October at the Wooden Box in Shanghai.

More about the event:

Will the Chinese Yuan become the global currency? If so, this would require a systemic shift in China’s management of its capital account This talk will explore the costs and benefits of distinct currency arrangements for China and also examine the likelihood that the RMB will float in the next twenty years.

Rodrigo Zeidan is Associate Professor of Business and Finance and Chief Sustainability Liaison at NYU Shanghai. He is also a Visiting Professor at Fundação Dom Cabral and Senior Scholar at the Center for Sustainable Business at NYU Stern, as well as a columnist at Folha de S Paulo, Brazil’s leading newspaper He is the author of Economics of Global Business (2018). He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Find more information and sign up here