Join EuroCham SG for ‘The geopolitical impact on supply chains-how to ensure resilience’

The European Chamber of Commerce Singapore invites you to their upcoming webinar titled “The geopolitical impact on supply chains-how to ensure resilience” on 29 September.

More about the event:

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group has assessed in its latest Regional Trends Analysis report that achieving supply chain resilience is going to be challenging for member economies.

The talk is of ‘diversify’ or even ‘relocate now before it’s too late. This is being driven by policy changes moving towards ‘onshoring’, harsher talk of security vulnerabilities, or the harm caused by the unevenness of pandemic recovery. Other voices shout ‘be careful of what you wish for’, warning that an exit or an expansion of the supply chain merely introduces new threats and complexity.

Join us as we look at the geopolitical issues that could impact and compound your operational challenges in the realm of the supply chain. What should you monitor? What should you actually worry about the most? What can you do to introduce a greater degree of resilience into that supply chain?

Find more information and sign up here