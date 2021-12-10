Join FBC Beijing for a Traditional Finnish Christmas Party

The Finnish Business Council Beijing invites you to join their Traditional Finnish Christmas Party on 17 December at Restaurant MOI in Beijing.

More about the event, FBC Beijing writes:

Welcome to enjoy a Traditional Finnish Christmas party & buffet with great company.

Finnish restaurant Moi this year is the base of Santa Claus in China. The whole restaurant is wrapped with Christmas decorations to make Santa feel at home. And guess what…. he is coming to visit on that very evening!!

Christmas is all giving (and getting if you have been kind enough). So bring a gift (wrapped) max worth RMB20, and get a surprise gift from Santa Claus. We will sing and listen to Christmas carols… and definitely reward the best Christmas costume.

Find more information and sign up here