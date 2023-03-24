Nordic Day celebrated in Thailand

The first joint celebration of Nordic Day was held at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence in Thailand on 23 March 2023.

Joining the event were the Ambassadors from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, representatives from each embassy as well as both Thai and Nordic partners.

The year 2023 marks 61 years since Nordic political cooperation was made official through the Helsinki Treaty, more commonly known as the Nordic Constitution.

Additionally, the event was for celebrating shared Nordic values such as sustainability, happiness, trust, and gender equality.

Clearly, the night was successfully wrapped up. Nordic food, drinks, and music were widely enjoyed by all participants.

“A wonderful event, that once again proved, that the Nordics are stronger together and that we are continuing towards our goal of becoming the most integrated and sustainable region in the world,” shares the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand on its Facebook page.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/dkinthailand/posts/pfbid02WFGDziRfipFReUAjpEqmzTyzg6pocLLCUdFjgLsVF4fk93ceNjzZNFjvXEJQDMXhl