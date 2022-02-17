Danish couple quit their jobs and now lives as digital nomads in Thailand

Danish Sophie Schou Jensen and Mathias Lemvig Larsen had a great life in the town of Aarhus, Denmark but have always dreamt of a different working life and more freedom so the couple recently quit their jobs and traveled to Thailand where they currently live as digital nomads.

Sophie Schou Jensen says to BT, “during the pandemic, we started talking more and more about whether or not we should try to make our dream a reality rather than let it continue to be a dream.”

In January, they took the plunge and traveled to Thailand. After Thailand, Australia is the destination and who knows where they will end up after that. They live like digital nomads which means that they work digitally on assignments from Denmark so they can work from all over the world.

“We wanted out of the hamster wheel – to be our own boss in a way. We do not mind that we work for someone, but everyday life has become more driven by desire. If we want to take a swim during our break, we do it,” Sophie Schou Jensen says.

Mathias Lemvig Larsen has an agreement to do 20 hours of work a week for the company he is a content manager in. Sophie Schou delivers some articles every month and otherwise, she is a freelance journalist.

For now, Sophie Schou Jensen and Mathias Lemvig Larsen have planned to be away for a year.