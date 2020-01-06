Join us for the All Aboard the Adventure Train Picnic



HOP ON THE ADVENTURE TRAIN!

JOIN A MORNING OF CRAFTS, GAMES, MUSIC AND FOOD AT THE

ALL ABOARD THE ADVENTURE TRAIN PICNIC

Join an adventurous morning with indoor and outdoor activities.

Families with young children are invited to join the All Aboard the Adventure Train Picnic on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 09:00-12:00 at KIS International School.

The picnic features lots of exciting activities including outdoor play, puppet show, games, arts and crafts. All families with young children are welcome to join (not just KIS families) and the planned activities are ideal for children from 2 to 6 years old. Entry is Bt 400 per family, and food and drinks will be served. For more information about the event and the free shuttle van, or to reserve your tickets, please contact K. Ying via email umaporn@kis.ac.th or click here.