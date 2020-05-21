Denmark donates 50,000 masks to Hlaing Tharyar community in Myanmar

Denmark has donated 50,000 medical grade masks for the vulnerable community in Hlaing Tharyar Township, which is one of the most populated townships in Yangon Region with a large number of internal migrant workers.

The masks will be distributed through the township’s Covid-19 Prevention and Control Committee to the street vendors and daily wage earners who cannot afford to buy protective materials to protect themselves from contracting the virus. The donation was made through Denmark’s Responsible Business Fund.