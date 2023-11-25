China / Denmark / General news / Iceland / Sweden

Jazz artist Laufey wraps up U.S. tour

Photo via Laufey’s instagram account.

Laufey, Icelandic-Chinese jazz artist wrapped up her “Bewitched Tour” in North America this week, the final show was held in Los Angeles, California. “Bewitched” is the artist’s recent album she released in the beginning of autumn this year. It features songs such as “From The Start,” “Promise,” “Haunted,” “Lovesick,” and many others.

What next for Laufey is her tour in Europe that had the tickets sold out in most locations like Ireland, Scotland, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands as well as her home country Iceland.

According to the schedule, the Bewitched Tour in Sweden was set to be on 25 February and in Denmark on 26 February 2024. Laufey will perform in Iceland’s city Reykjavik for two days; 6 and 9 March next year.

In addition to traveling the world and sharing her music with her fans, Laufey also was selected as “November It Girl” by a pop-culture medium Nylon Magazine in which she gave an interview about her albums and inspirations for making her music.

You can read the article here and check out her music, both “Bewitched” and her debut album “Everything I Know About Love” on Spotify.

