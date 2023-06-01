Laufey kicks start Asia Tour in Manila and Taiwan

The Icelandic-Chinese jazz artist, Laufey, has begun her sold-out Asia Tour, first in Manila, the Philippines and Taiwan.

“My biggest concert yet. Thank you Manila for a magical night,” she writes on her Instagram account.

Previously, Laufey gave an interview at the Crimson Hotel in Muntinlupa, sharing that,

“When I began putting out my music online during the global lockdown due to the pandemic, I had no idea that people would listen to my music. I just put it out there. Then all of a sudden, I am getting messages, tags, and then reviews. I am so grateful for all this.”

“To have a sold-out tour and a sold-out show in Manila is amazing,” she said.

Even if her trip to Taipei was delayed by a typhoon, she made it on time to perform in Taiwan.

Laufey’s next destinations for the Asia concert will be Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan before she heads to meet her fans in Australia.

