Asia & Australia concert tickets of Chinese-Icelandic artist “Laufey” sold out

The Chinese-Icelandic artist, Laufey, announced the sold out of her concert tickets in Asia and Australia tour.

She will start her tour in May 2023 in the Philippines and Taiwan and will be performing in Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and Australia (Sydney and Melbourne) in June.

Due to the high demand from her fans, Laufey recently announced that she has added a second Melbourne show on 10 June 2023.

All the fans who love her debut album “Everything I Know About Love (2022) and other of her singles can now save their seat for the June 10 show at Melbourne, Australia here.