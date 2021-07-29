Sign up for SwedCham’s Workshop on Team Leadership & Development in Shanghai

SwedCham China is hosting a workshop covering team leadership and development on 6 August at the SwedCham Shanghai Office.

More about the workshop from SwedCham:

How a team handles a business challenge is a product of how well that team collaborates. You have probably heard “Teamwork makes dream work”, but how do you really facilitate this in your team to become true?

This is exactly why the LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY ® was created: to be a tool supporting business facilitation, leadership, and team development all through the power of play. LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY ® is a proven facilitation methodology and innovation modeling kit for professionals which aims at improving problem-solving, creative thinking, and workspace communication. By letting people build 3-dimensional models of their ideas with Lego bricks and tell stories about their models, this method transforms insight and awareness into commitment and shared goals.

SwedCham China is happy to welcome you to explore the LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY ® experience through a hands-on workshop together with Oliver Wang, China’s no. 1 LSP Facilitator, and Martin Voon, Leadership Catalyst and Corporate Coach. The two facilitators will lead you through the workshop session where you are instructed to construct Lego models in response to questions from the facilitator which you will then share and reflect upon.

The session will help you explore and reflect upon topics such as:

Team development

What is your team’s identity?

What are your strengths and how do you leverage them?

How do you develop talent?

How to leverage a crisis into an opportunity?

Creative thinking

Quick actions in a crisis

You can sign up either as an individual or as a group with your company. Individuals will be assigned different groups, and companies can sign up in teams of up to 6 people. Member companies receive a discounted price when signing up as a group, 6 people for the price of 5.

Find more information and register here