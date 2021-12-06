The 9th LEGO store opens in Indonesia

On 3 December, Indonesia’s 9th certified LEGO store opened at Pondok Indah Mall 3 and the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia attended the opening ceremony.

According to the Embassy, this LEGO store is unique as it is the first in Southeast Asia to feature the LEGO group’s latest store design and new experiences such as the special AR interactive kiosk, Digibox, which enables shoppers to visualize the finished LEGO model by simply holding the box over the camera on the screen.

For the last 89 years, LEGO has been a part of many children’s childhood worldwide. LEGO has played an important role in building a future where learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, and lifelong learners.

The Embassy hopes that the new LEGO store will continue to play that important role in bringing the benefits and joy of learning through play to the children in Indonesia.